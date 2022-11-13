Look: Golf World Reacts To The Tiger, Charlie Woods Photo

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods of the United States and Charlie Woods walk during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A parent took their son to a golf course early Saturday morning to find a father and son already there.

Via Flushing It, a Reddit user posted a photo of two people on a foggy course. Despite the mist, it appears to be Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie.

Fans loved the shot of the 15-time major champion golfing with his 13-year-son. The family bonding also made some Twitter users sentimental.

"This is unnecessarily the coolest picture I’ve ever seen," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"This should be the logo for the PGA Junior Tour," another said.

"Family and friends are the reason we started and what keeps us in this game," Leaderboard Golf noted. "You can’t not feel something looking at this picture."

"If I’m lucky enough to experience this in a few years, the joy will be indescribable," a fan stated.

Even if his swing more closely resembles that of Rory McIlroy, Charlie has a lot to learn from his legendary father. Already improving on the junior stage, he could one day follow in Tiger's footsteps.