Look: Golf World Thrilled By Tiger Woods News

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 9th green during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Wednesday, it was announced that Tiger Woods will be on the cover of PGA Tour 2K23.

The 15-time major champion will grace the cover of a video game for the first time since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14.

Per an official statement, PGA Tour 2K23 will feature "playable male and female pros, including Tiger Woods, new licensed courses, more control options, an authentic PGA Tour MyCareer Designer, and new MyPLAYER Skills and Archetypes."

As you'd expect, golf fans are pumped that Woods is back on the cover of a video game.

"We are so unbelievably back," one fan said.

"Tiger on the cover as he should be," another fan wrote.

"Whatever the price is I'm paying it," a third fan tweeted.

Woods signed an exclusive, multi-year contract with 2K in March 2021.

2K Sports has announced that PGA Tour 2K23 will release on Aug. 22, 2022.