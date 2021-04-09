Look: Golfer At The Masters Is Putting With A Wood After Snapping Putter

It can be frustrating to work so hard to get to The Masters only to struggle on a single hole. But golfer Si Woo Kim may have reacted a little too strongly to his struggles today, and his putter paid for it.

On the par-5 15th hole, Kim – already squarely in the top 10 – missed an opportunity to improve his score with some bad putts. In response, Kim grabbed his putter and slammed it into the ground, snapping it at the head.

But the dramatics didn’t stop there for the 25-year-old from South Korea. He soon threw his ball into the water in what may have been frustration at breaking his putter in the first place.

Kim had to finish the hole using his driver since his putter is no longer effective. He still made par though.

Si Woo Kim got off to a solid start in 2021, winning The American Express in January to claim his first win since 2017. Kim has made the cut in each of the last three Masters, but has missed the cut of all the other majors at least twice since 2017.

He secured his spot in the Masters and is primed for the first top 10 finish of his career if he can get back on track this weekend. If he can just keep his head in the game and avoid breaking any more of his equipment, he may at least be in the feature group on Sunday.

Can Si Woo Kim get back on track this weekend?