Look: Golfer Destroys Tee Marker, Club After Errant Shot

On Friday afternoon as the second round of the PGA Championship was coming to a close, fans were treated to a moment that was all too familiar.

Erik Van Rooyen, who entered No. 14 at two-over and well within the cut line, imploded over the next four holes. After bogeying No. 14, the South African followed that up with a double-bogey on No. 15.

That put him at five-over for the tournament and right up against the cut line. He went on to bogey No. 16, which placed him outside the cut line as he walked toward the par-3 No. 17.

That’s when everything came to a breaking point. Van Rooyen stood on the tee box looking for a birdie to get back under the cut line and play the weekend.

Instead, he hit his tee shot into the water, effectively ending his run at the 2021 PGA Championship. Let’s just say he was not pleased with that stretch of holes.

He decided to take it out on the tee marker, smashing his iron into the ground.

Check it out.

Erik van Rooyen running a *touch* hot pic.twitter.com/Dfrwjx4J9D — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) May 21, 2021

He’ll need a new club after that tantrum as he snapped the head off of his iron while hitting the tee box.

Van Rooyen’s week came to an abrupt end when it looked like he would very safely make the cut.

In the end, he missed the cut by two strokes following a horrific stretch.