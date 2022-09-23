Look: Golfer Gets Re-Do After "Accidentally" Hitting Putt

FRIMLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 13: A modified flagstick cup is pictured as a further measure to ensure safety to members at Pine Ridge Golf Club as golf resumes in England under government guidelines during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has spread across the world claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and infecting millions of people on May 13, 2020 in Frimley, England. The prime minister announced the general contours of a phased exit from the current lockdown, adopted nearly two months ago in an effort curb the spread of Covid-19. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Thomas Pieters made headlines at the French Open this week because of his birdie putt on a par-five.

Pieters' initial putt only traveled a few feet. At first glance, it seemed like he'd have to attempt his par putt from 40 feet out.

However, Pieters managed to get a re-do after having a brief discussion with a referee at Le Golf National. He told the referee that he had an accidental hit because he was distracted by something.

Pieters took advantage of his re-do. He two-putted and walked off the green with a par save.

Mark Roe of Sky Sports couldn't believe what transpired on the course, saying, "I have never ever seen that before."

Here's the incident involving Pieters:

The French Open will wrap up this Sunday. As of now, Pieters is in fifth place on the leaderboard.

Rasmus Højgaard is dominating the field this week, shooting 15-under par through the first two rounds.