Look: Golfer Gets Re-Do After "Accidentally" Hitting Putt
Thomas Pieters made headlines at the French Open this week because of his birdie putt on a par-five.
Pieters' initial putt only traveled a few feet. At first glance, it seemed like he'd have to attempt his par putt from 40 feet out.
However, Pieters managed to get a re-do after having a brief discussion with a referee at Le Golf National. He told the referee that he had an accidental hit because he was distracted by something.
Pieters took advantage of his re-do. He two-putted and walked off the green with a par save.
Mark Roe of Sky Sports couldn't believe what transpired on the course, saying, "I have never ever seen that before."
Here's the incident involving Pieters:
The French Open will wrap up this Sunday. As of now, Pieters is in fifth place on the leaderboard.
Rasmus Højgaard is dominating the field this week, shooting 15-under par through the first two rounds.