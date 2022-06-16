Look: Golfer Just Whiffed On A Shot At The U.S. Open

FARMINGDALE - MAY 5: The sun shines on the fifth green of the 2002 US Open site Bethpage State Park Black Course in Farmingdale, New York on May 5, 2002. (Photo By Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Swing and misses are an increasingly common occurrence in Major League Baseball.

Golf, not so much.

During Thursday's opening round of the 2022 U.S. Open, via House of Highlights' Dylan Burd, Sam Horsfield had a regrettable moment when whiffing on a chip shot.

Horsfield was even midway through The Country Club's opening day before bogeying on the 10th and 11th holes.

The 25-year-old from Manchester, England, has yet to make a U.S. Open cut in three tries. Tying for 49th at last year's PGA Championship represents the best majors finish of his early career.

Yet Horsfield is coming off a victory at the DP World Tour's Soudal Open in Belgium, his third European Tour triumph. It marked his last win since picking up the first two in August 2020.

Horsfield will look to recover from the embarrassing whiff. The U.S. Open is currently airing live on NBC and The Golf Channel.