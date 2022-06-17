Look: Golfer's Interesting Shot Choice At U.S. Open Going Viral

Brookline, MA - May 25: The Country Club in Brookline, MA on May 25, 2022. The club will host the 2022 U.S. Open June 13-19. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

It's still way too early to determine if M.J. Daffue will win the 2022 U.S. Open, but he may have just had the most entertaining shot we've seen this year.

After a poor shot off the tee on the par-five 14th, Daffue had to play his second shot off the deck in front of the fans.

The broadcast team for USA couldn't believe that Daffue was in this position. The announcers were also stunned how he approached this shot without an ounce of fear.

Daffue managed to actually get out of this difficult spot, but he had to settle for bogey on this hole.

Nonetheless, golf fans cant get over this sequence.

Despite settling for bogey, Daffue remains at the top of the leaderboard at 4-under par.

Daffue shocked a lot of people on Thursday by shooting a 3-under 67 in the opening round. This Friday, he's leaving fans in awe with wild shots off the carpet.

We'll see if Daffue can carry this positive momentum into the weekend.