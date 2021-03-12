Look: Golfer’s Reaction To Horrible Drive Is Going Viral

It’s been a while since Jason Dufner ranked among the elite in professional golf. But a viral drive he made at the Players Championship today may put an end to any attempted comeback.

Dufner had an up-and-down start to Day 2 at Ponte Vedra Beach, getting a birdie on the second hole before a double-bogey on the seventh. But things really started to unravel for him on the 12th hole.

Taking his tee shot on the par-four 12th hole, Dufner took his shot then watched frustratedly as the ball sailed off to the right. Dufner could tell the moment his lifted his head up that his shot was terrible.

In frustration, Dufner dropped his golf club onto the ground and kicked it away. The golf announcers decided to have a little fun on commentary with the scene, with one of them remarking “He was looking for a kick” as the ball traveled into the woods.

Jason Dufner would finish the hole with a bogey, but his rough day didn’t get much better from there. Two holes later, he recorded another bogey on the par-5 14th hole. He is now +3 on the day and overall at The Players Championship.

Dufner heads into his final few holes in a tie for 112th. Unless he pulls off a miracle, he’s getting cut.

The last few years have been a bit rough for Dufner. He has not won a PGA Tour event since 2017 and is coming off his worst two years as an earner since 2008.

As the 2013 PGA Championship winner, he’ll always be eligible for the PGA Championship. But qualifying for the other three majors is getting harder and harder.

The Players Championship is being played on PGA Tour Live.