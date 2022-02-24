Look: Greg Norman Sends Letter To PGA Tour Commissioner

The new Saudi-backed Super Golf League looked like it was going to finally happen with a few major names on board.

However, the recent controversy surrounding Phil Mickelson’s comments about the league have put that in jeopardy. The league’s front man, Greg Norman, issued a stern letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Simply put, you can’t ban players from playing golf,” Norman wrote. “Players have the right and the freedom to play where we like. I know for a fact that many PGA players were and still are interested in playing for a new league, in addition to playing for the Tour. What is wrong with that?

“What is wrong with allowing players to make their own decisions about where to play and how often to play? What is so wrong with player choice? Why do you feel so threatened that you would resort to such a desperate, unwise, and unenforceable threat?”

I mean, holy hell. Greg Norman sent this letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “This is just the beginning. It is certainly not the end.” pic.twitter.com/KOO4XRII1k — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 24, 2022

Monahan has previously told players that they will be immediately suspended and possibly banned from the PGA Tour if they play elsewhere.

“I told the players we’re moving on and anyone on the fence needs to make a decision,” Monahan told the AP.

Norman made it clear his fight with the PGA Tour isn’t over, though. “Commissioner — this is just the beginning,” Norman wrote. “It certainly is not the end.”

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next.