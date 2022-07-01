Look: Greg Norman Trolls PGA Tour With Instagram Post

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 01: Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments talks to the media during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images) Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

The LIV Golf Invitational Series resumed this week in Portland, Oregon. The PGA Tour, meanwhile, is currently hosting the John Deere Classic.

With both events taking place on the same week, LIV Golf Investments CEO Greg Norman has decided to take a shot at the PGA Tour on social media.

Norman posted some "interesting facts" on Instagram about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

For starters, Norman pointed out that more top-100 players from the Official World Golf Rankings are competing for LIV Golf this week than the PGA Tour. He also made it known that his event in Portland features more major champions.

That second fact makes sense considering LIV Golf's recent additions. Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed have all won at least one major championship.

Here's the Instagram post from Norman:

Most of the replies to Norman's post are negative. Fans aren't thrilled with the recent emergence of LIV Golf.

That being said, it's no secret that LIV Golf has attracted some marquee players over the past month. Obviously, that's not ideal for the PGA Tour.