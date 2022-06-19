Look: Gruesome Photo Of Tiger Woods' Leg Is Going Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods isn't playing in the U.S. Open this weekend, but the 15-time major champion is still out on the golf course.

The legendary golfer was spotted getting some practice in ahead of the Open Championship next month.

Woods was spotted on the course wearing shorts, showing off his legs. Woods' right leg was torn apart in his car accident last year.

You can see the number of scars on Woods' right leg in the photo below:

It's pretty incredible that Woods is playing competitive golf roughly one year after that serious leg injury.

Hopefully we'll see Woods back on the course at the Open Championship next month.