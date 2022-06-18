Look: Here's The Purse For The U.S. Open This Year

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - NOV 08: A general view of the U.S. Open trophy on the seventh hole tee box during previews for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on November 8, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Keyur Khamar/Getty Images

Not only will the remaining field for the 2022 U.S. Open compete for glory, they'll battle for the largest purse in major championship history.

The official purse for the U.S. Open is $17.5 million. The top 17 players will all make at least $250,000 each.

This year's purse for the U.S. Open is up $900,000 from last year's total.

First place will net a whopping $3.15 million. The second-place finisher, meanwhile, will pocket $1.89 million. Even the prize money for third place is significant at $1.23 million.

Here's the full breakdown:

As of now, Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen are at the top of the leaderboard at 5-under par. However, Hayden Buckley, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Beau Hossler and Aaron Wise are all just one stroke off of the lead.

Unless someone completely separates themselves from the pack this Saturday, it should be a thrilling finish to the U.S. Open.

NBC will broadcast the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open.