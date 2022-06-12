Look: Jack Nicklaus Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Win Sunday

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus is rumored to have turned down a massive, nine-figure offer to be involved with LIV Golf.

So, it's safe to say that Nicklaus was pleased with what he saw from the PGA Tour on Sunday afternoon.

Rory McIlroy took home the win at the Canadian Open on Sunday afternoon. Following his win - the 21st of his career on the PGA Tour - he rolled LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, who has 20 career wins.

Nicklaus took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to react to McIlroy's big win.

"Great win today for @RoryMcIlroy ! A second @RBCCanadianOpen . Something I could not even accomplish once. Congratulations, Rory—well done! —Jack," he tweeted.

The 2022 US Open is set to take place next weekend. It should be a fun one.