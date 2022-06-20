Look: Jack Nicklaus Reacts To The U.S. Open Finish

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus took to social media on Sunday night to weigh in on the U.S. Open finish.

Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open on Sunday night, adding to his impressive resume, which includes a U.S. Open amateur title.

During his post-round interview, Fitzpatrick had a special shoutout for Nicklaus.

Sunday night, Nicklaus took to social media.

"Congratulations @MattFitz94! Couldn’t be happier for a really nice young man—a terrific young man! One of the great rounds of golf I have ever seen on final day of @usopengolf! He had the pressure on him, having never won in the United States, and came through in flying colors!

"That shot @MattFitz94 played out of the fairway bunker on 18 was one of the great iron shots under pressure I’ve ever seen.

"Matt and I have talked a few times at The Bear’s Club about him winning in the United States. Today he got it done and in grand fashion, winning the best of them all—the U.S. Open! I am confident many more victories will follow."

Next up on the major calendar: The Open Championship in July.