Look: Jena Sims Is Ready For The Ryder Cup This Week

In just a few hours, the Ryder Cup, which pits Team USA against Team Europe, will kick off from Whistling Straits.

Team Europe has won four of the last five competitions, but enters this weekend’s contest as the underdog. Team USA is stacked with top 10 players which include a few of the biggest names in the sport.

One of those competing this weekend is Brooks Koepka. Before he steps on the course Friday morning, though, his fiancee, Jena Sims, had a message for fans.

“Raise your hand if you’re excited for Ryder Cup week,” Sims posted on social media.

Earlier this week, Koepka made headlines with his comments about the Ryder Cup schedule.

“It’s different. It’s hectic. It’s a bit odd, if I’m honest,” Koepka told Golf Digest. “I don’t want to say it’s a bad week. We’re just so individualized, and everybody has their routine and a different way of doing things, and now, it’s like, OK, we have to have a meeting at this time or go do this or go do that.”

After receiving flak for his comments, Koepka cleared up the controversy, suggesting he didn’t mean anything negative.

“I said it was different. I never said it was bad. Y’all spun it that way,” Koepka said of his Golf Digest comments Thursday, per Golf Magazine’s Dylan Dethier.

The star golfer will be back on the course on Friday. Can he help Team USA win this weekend?