Look: Jena Sims Shares Racy Bachelorette Party Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Brooks Koepka didn't have a great weekend at the PGA Championship, as the two-time winner failed to make the cut in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It hasn't been a great year on the course for the four-time major champion. It's been pretty good off of it, at least.

Koepka is engaged to be married to model Jena Sims.

Sims took to social media earlier this week to share some photos of her bachelorette party.

It looks like a fun time was had by all.

It's been a big year for golf weddings. Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky tied the knot earlier this year.

We wish all the best for Brooks and Jena moving forward.