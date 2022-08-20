Look: Jon Rahm Not Happy With Fan At BMW Championship

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jon Rahm of Spain reacts to a shot on the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm is not happy with a fan at the BMW Championship this Saturday morning.

Rahm, 27, started engaging with a fan during the tournament. It's unclear what sparked a reaction, but it ended with Rahm telling the fan to "walk away."

Take a look.

"Would love to know what a fan yelled to cause a 'walk away' response from Jon Rahm," said Patrick McDonald.

This isn't the only controversy Rahm has been involved in this week. He recently blasted the FedEx Cup Playoff system.

"I don't think it's the best system," said Rahm, who has yet to win the FedEx Cup in his career, via Golf Magic. "You don't get to the Super Bowl and the team with the better record starts with a two-touchdown advantage. I think it's absolutely ludicrous, but it's the best choice we have right now. Or Djokovic didn't have a one-set advantage over Kyrgios at Wimbledon."

He added, "I understand that's how the Playoffs are made and I understand it's easier for the viewers and us to know what's going on. Because I've spoken to past champions, and sometimes they would be on 16 and they didn't know, oh, if I make one birdie, I win the FedExCup; and if not, this can happen. It was a bit confusing. So I understand that aspect of it. But you know, it's a bit odd that you just are given -- I've said it a couple times before, but I think it's good for what we have right now, I don't know what the solution is."

Hopefully Rahm provides some clarification on his interaction with a fan at the BMW Championship on Saturday.