Look: Jon Rahm Had A Pretty Good Monday Morning

A whirlwind few weeks for Jon Rahm culminated with the 26-year-old golfer winning his first major championship over the weekend.

Rahm played brilliantly on Sunday, shooting four-under to win the 2021 U.S. Open by one stroke over Louis Oosthuizen. He closed out his round in clutch form, birdying the final two holes.

Rahm’s wife Kelley and their two-month old son Kepa were on hand at Torrey Pines for the monumental occasion. It looks like they didn’t stop celebrating at the course either.

On Rahm’s Snapchat this morning, he posted a picture of his wife sleeping in bed with the U.S. Open Championship Trophy next to her.

“Morning my darlings,” Rahm’s caption reads.

We’re not sure if Rahm actually slept with the trophy in bed with his wife, or if they decided to have a photo op. Either way, the Basque Country native has to be on cloud nine right now.

Rahm will have one more major tournament this year–The Open Championship next month. He’s never finished top 10 at that tournament, with an 11th place finish two years ago his best showing.