Look: Jordan Spieth Hits Remarkable Shot Shortly Before Weather Delay

Jordan Spieth‘s done it again. After hitting a wayward ball at No. 8, the 27-year-old hit a beautiful shot to set up an easy birdie attempt right before Saturday’s weather delay at the 2021 Masters.

Spieth, despite up-and-down play through three days at Augusta National, is currently four-under. He’s tied for sixth and within three strokes of tournament leader Justin Rose.

At par-five No. 8 on Saturday, Spieth’s shot went wayward and landed in the forest between a few trees. He then did the unthinkable, chipping the shot out of the dirt and landing it just a few feet within the hole.

This is one of the best shots of the weekend. Take a look.

Audibly gasped pic.twitter.com/nuPCM1KYZe — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 10, 2021

If Jordan Spieth keeps making absurd shots like this, he’s going to give Justin Rose a major challenge heading into Sunday’s final round.

Augusta National is playing much better compared to Friday’s conditions. There was very little consistency on Friday, but Saturday is shaping up much better, despite the weather delay.

The story of the year’s first major is Will Zalatoris. This is his first-ever Masters, and he’s making it look easy so far. The 24-year-old is currently tied for third and just one stroke behind the first-place leaders (Rose and Hideki Matsuyama).

At the moment, 10 players are within four strokes of first place, which should set up for a fantastic finish this afternoon. Sunday’s final round could be one of the most competitive we’ve seen in recent years.