Look: Jordan Spieth, Wife Annie Announce Great News

Jordan Spieth and his wife Annie announced some excellent philanthropic news on Wednesday.

The Spieths are donating $500,000 through their foundation to Children's Health in Texas. It's the largest gift in the history of the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation.

"We feel our values directly align with those at Children's and we're here to try to help make the experience the best as possible for the patients," Jordan Spieth said in a video.

The money will go toward expansion at Children's Medical Center Plano with a focus on pediatric oncology.

"The Spieth Family Foundation gift will benefit two areas within the Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Health: the Child Life Program and a travel fund for the Experimental Therapeutics Program in Childhood Cancer," the Spieth Family Foundation said in a news release. "The latter will help up to 10 children and their families each year travel to Dallas to take part in clinical trials not offered elsewhere."

Spieth, who won the RBC Heritage and finished eighth at The Open in 2022, is one of the top 10 money earners in PGA Tour history.

Kudos to him for using some of that wealth to give back.