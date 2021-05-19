Look: Jordan Spieth’s Outfit At The PGA Championship Is Going Viral

In just under 24 hours, the world’s best golfers will flock to Kiawah Island to play the Ocean Course – the site of the 2021 PGA Championship.

Before the competition officially kicks off there will be plenty of practice for those involved. One of the players on the practice range this morning was Jordan Spieth, who is playing arguably the best golf of anyone in the world right now.

He is one of the favorites to win the event this weekend following his stellar play from earlier in the year. While his play on the course has been spectacular, it’s his outfit today that has everyone talking.

Spieth is wearing a black polo shirt with a massive Under Armour logo on the back. Of course, that led to everyone coming up with some variation of, “Jordan Spieth literally has an x on his back” kind of joke.

Check it out.

Caddie: “Spieth has an X on his back.” Me: “Yeah, seems like the guy to beat.” Caddie: “No, he literally has an X on his back.” pic.twitter.com/h6ZxS8Uukt — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) May 19, 2021

Spieth is attempting to complete the career grand slam after winning the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015 and the Open Championship in 2017.

His best finish at the PGA Championship came back during his miraculous 2015 season when he finished second. Two years ago he finished third before taking a massive step back during the 2020 season when he finished tied for 71st.

After finishing third at the Masters earlier this year, Spieth is trending in the right direction.