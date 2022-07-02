Look: Jordan Spieth's Practice Round Before Open Championship Going Viral

Jordan Spieth was at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland this Saturday for a practice round. While on the course, he was joined by an actual goat.

We're not kidding. A video of Spieth practicing with a goat right behind him surfaced on Twitter.

Lahinch Golf Club is actually known for its goats. When the weather is perfect, they roam around the course.

Even though Spieth was dealing with a goat in his rearview mirror, it didn't affect his iron shot.

The reactions to this video have been great.

One fan tweeted, "Why is Tiger that close to Spieth?"

"I didn’t know Tiger was playing this week," another fan replied.

Spieth is clearly getting himself ready for what should be an eventful month. He's currently on track to compete in the Scottish Open and The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

In 2017, Spieth won The Open Championship to claim his third career major.