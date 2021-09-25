Look: Jordan Spieth’s Putt At The Ryder Cup Is Going Viral

On Friday morning, Jordan Spieth had one of the most spectacular shots we’ve ever seen on a golf course. Fast forward just one day later, and the three-time major champion found himself on the wrong end of a bizarre sequence.

Spieth had an excellent approach on his birdie putt on the 12th hole this Saturday afternoon at the 43rd Ryder Cup. However, the ball had other plans.

Somehow, the ball did a legitimate 360-degree spin around the hole before it sat on the lip. The crowd at Whistling Straits couldn’t believe what they just saw, as Spieth just threw his arms up in disbelief.

The fans at Whistling Straits were hoping the ball would drop in the hole a few seconds later, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

Check it out:

Unfortunately for Spieth, it appears that ball is too good for its home.

That would’ve been a huge birdie putt for Spieth, as he’s paired with Brooks Koepka this afternoon. They’re taking on a very formidable duo in Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm.

The United States is currently on track to win this year’s Ryder Cup, but Europe isn’t going to go down without a fight. The final round of the Ryder Cup will take place on Sunday.