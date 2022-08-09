Look: Judge Makes Decision In LIV Golfers' Restraining Order Against PGA Tour

NORTH PLAINS, OREGON - JUNE 29: A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images) Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Three golfers who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf will not be allowed to participate in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Per Golf Magazine's Sean Zak, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled against Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones.

The trio filed a temporary restraining order against the PGA Tour in hopes of competing in the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff events, beginning this week in Memphis.

"LIV contracts are based upon players' calculation of what they were leaving behind," Freeman determined.

The trio accumulated enough points to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. However, the PGA Tour said the LIV Golf players can't "have their cake and eat it too" when filing a motion to keep them blocked from the event.

"The players’ participation in the LIV league is in violation of the PGA Tour’s Handbook and Tournament Regulations,’" said Elliott Peters, a lawyer representing the Tour. “For enormous sums of cash supplied by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Plaintiffs willfully breached their agreements with the PGA Tour. The players’ purported harm is entirely self-induced."

Meanwhile, Cameron Smith is slated to compete in the St. Jude Championship amid rumors of him reportedly agreeing to join LIV Golf on a $100 million deal.

Gooch, Swafford, and Jones are also among 11 LIV Golf members who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in hopes of getting reinstated. Tuesday's legal loss could be a bad sign for their chances.