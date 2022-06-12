Look: Justin Thomas Makes Opinion On PGA Tour Very Clear

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Justin Thomas of the United States mas in his match against Matt Wallace of England during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas has been bullish in his support of the PGA Tour, and he continued to be tonight following the RBC Canadian Open.

Thomas, who finished third this weekend, four strokes behind winner Rory McIlroy, sent a not-so-subtle message to any golfers who have left for LIV Golf or are considering doing so.

"What a week. That’s why we play, and that’s why we play on the @PGATOUR," Thomas tweeted. "Got to battle against one of the best today and got out dueled, but not without a fight. Congrats to @McIlroyRory on his 21st win and an amazing finish. Can’t wait for @usopengolf!"

The winking emoji Thomas used is a nod toward McIlroy's quote after winning today. It was the 21st PGA Tour victory of McIlroy's career, one more than Greg Norman, who is the CEO of LIV.

McIlroy took a jab at Norman following this afternoon's round.

Both Thomas and McIlroy have come out in support of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's decision to suspend golfers who choose to participate in the LIV Golf Series.

If we're being honest, what each of them had to say today was probably more helpful to the PGA Tour's cause than Monahan's CBS interview.