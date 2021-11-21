Look: Justin Thomas Reacts To The Tiger Woods Video

There have been a lot of emotions surrounding the incredible video of Tiger Woods back in practice nine months after his car accident. Among the many people sharing their emotions about it is Justin Thomas.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the former PGA Championship winner saw the video of Woods after seeing the photo of Rory McIlroy with a torn shirt. He said that while he liked the McIlroy photo, he thinks he loves the Woods video more.

“But, I think I love this more (clap emojis),” Thomas wrote.

Thomas’ post already has over 10,000 likes and a few hundred retweets since posting it a few hours ago. The comments on his post are pretty wholesome too:

But, I think I love this more 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/t3gSw2KEAc — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 21, 2021

“Me too. Golf is always better when Tiger tees it up. Roll Tide!” one fan replied.

“The goat is coming back…there will be nothing like it in spots,” another wrote.

“For sure for sure….luv luv luv seeing him out and about,” wrote a third.

Tiger Woods suffered severe leg injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery after suffering a car accident in February. But after months of rehab, he appears on the verge of resuming his golf career.

Earlier this month, Woods got the green light to begin light practice again.

It remains to be seen if or when Woods will be able to play again. But it’s great to see him doing what he loves again.