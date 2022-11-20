Look: Legendary Golf Course Has Been Flooded

A legendary golf course in Scotland is under water this weekend.

Major storms have hit Scotland this weekend, causing serious flooding across parts of the country.

Unfortunately, the legendary golf course Carnoustie, which hosted the Open Championship, is taking serious damage.

"Wow. Don’t like seeing this. Carnoustie is under water," one fan tweeted out.

Video of the course under water has gone viral.

Golf monthly had more:

The flooding in Eastern Scotland caused an amber and yellow weather warning to be issued by the Met Office, with flooding leading to closures of schools, as well as disruption on both roads and railways.

In the northeast of Scotland, some areas have experienced power cuts, with Vincent Fitzsimons, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), claiming that: "We have seen almost a month's worth of rain in some parts already this week and we are expecting around the same again over the course of Friday and Saturday in parts of northeast Scotland."

Our thoughts are with everyone in northeast Scotland.