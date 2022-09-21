Look: Max Homa Fires Back At LIV Golf Fan

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 21: Max Homa plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 21, 2022 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Max Homa won the Fortinet Championship. Unfortunately, some people used that victory as an excuse to take a shot at him.

A golf fan on Twitter fired off a harsh post about Homa on Tuesday. They said Homa's win wasn't nearly as impressive as Cam Smith's at the LIV Chicago event.

"No offense to Max Homa… but in the last 11 majors he has: 7 missed cuts No top 10s Only 1 finish better than 40th. He was the highest ranked player heading into the weak PGA event and won," the Twitter user wrote. "That win is no where near as significant than Cam Smith winning on LIV."

Several hours later, Homa fired back at this fan.

"The funny thing is if I played on that tour all these Twitter dorks (no offense) would be using my name to explain how strong their fields are," Homa replied.

There's really no coming back from that response.

Homa's win over the weekend marked his fifth victory on the PGA Tour.

We'd have to imagine that Homa is pleased with his decision to represent the PGA Tour instead of LIV Golf.