Look: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of The Open Contender Cameron Smith

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Cameron Smith of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Cameron Smith just rolled in his fourth-straight birdie to tie Rory McIlroy for the lead at The Open with five holes to play.

The 28-year-old Australian, who finished tied for third at the Masters in April and tied for 13th at the PGA Championship in May, is 18-under right now as he tries to win the first major of his career.

If Smith closes it out this afternoon, he will likely celebrate winning the Claret Jug with his rumored girlfriend, Shanel Naoum.

The pair are both pretty lowkey on social media, but Naoum was pictured with Smith after he won The Players Championship in March, according to Golf Monthly.

Cameron Smith is currently going out with Shanel Naoum and she was pictured with the Australian for the first time after he won the 2022 Players Championship.

We are yet to confirm when the pair started dating exactly and we do not know that much about Naoum at the moment either. We believe she is a resident of Jacksonville, which is possibly how the pair met because Smith lives in the Florida city as well. It has also been reported she is a Chiropractic Physician and went to the University of North Florida and the Palmer College of Chiropractic.

Prior to dating Naoum, Smith was previously in a relationship with Jordan Ontiveros.

Let's see if he has what it takes to hold off Rory and a couple of other challengers at St. Andrews today.