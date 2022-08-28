Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy

CBS Sports.

Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon.

The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday.

McIlroy is on fire with his putter.

We could be seeing Rory and his longtime wife, Erica, celebrating off the No. 18 green on Sunday.

Rory met his wife at the Ryder Cup, where Erica was working for the PGA Tour. Erica, a New York native, met her now-husband through work in 2012.

They stayed close following the Ryder Cup and began dating, ultimately marrying in 2017.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 18: Erica Stoll, wife of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, looks on during round one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 18, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Erica has been right there for some of Rory's biggest moments on the PGA Tour.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his wife Erica Stoll after winning during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 25, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

We could be seeing another fun finish from McIlroy on Sunday afternoon.

The Tour Championship is airing on NBC.