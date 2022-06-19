Look: NBC Called Out For Embarrassing U.S. Open Mistake

Brookline, MA - May 25: The Country Club in Brookline, MA on May 25, 2022. The club will host the 2022 U.S. Open June 13-19. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

Over the last few days, NBC's coverage of the U.S. Open has drawn its fair share of criticism.

That continued during the final round earlier this afternoon, when the broadcast failed to show co-leader Scottie Scheffler hitting a birdie putt to take sole possession of the lead.

Instead, fans were told about Scheffler's shot, and NBC showed an updated leaderboard with the 2022 Masters winner now at five-under, one stroke ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick. Eventually, the network broadcast a replay of Scheffler birdying the hole.

Considering this is the final round of one of golf's four majors, it is pretty inexcusable that NBC didn't show Scheffler's putt live.

This isn't the first time NBC has broadcast the U.S. Open, and it is also not the first time the network has faced backlash for how it has done so.

Hopefully, this leads to NBC making changes to its production for the event down the road.