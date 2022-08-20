Look: New Details Emerge From Tiger Woods' Meeting With Top PGA Tour Golfers

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods met with a plethora of top players on the PGA Tour this week to discuss their future amid LIV Golf's emergence.

On Saturday, golf insider Alan Shipnuck provided some details as to what was discussed during this meeting.

According to the report from Shipnuck, those involved in this meeting with Woods talked about a potential schedule change.

Woods and 15 top players had discussions about a tour within the PGA Tour. In theory, there would be 18 no-cut tournaments that feature the top 60 players. They would compete for $20 million purses.

If this schedule change happened, there would basically be two World Golf Championships from January to August.

Shipnuck described these two tours as the "haves and have-mores."

LIV Golf's current format features a no-cut field of 48 competitors. The purses for these events have been lucrative to say the least.

Per Shipnuck's report, a few "LIV loyalists" are gloating about the PGA Tour potentially stealing their blueprint. That being said, a new schedule has not been finalized.

The only thing that is clear right now is that changes are coming to the PGA Tour.