Look: New Photo Of Jacked Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Tiger Woods has been working seemingly nonstop to get to the level of health he needs to be at to return to the PGA Tour. But one recent photo indicates that he’s come a very long way.

At a recent event, Woods got his photo taken alongside some of his fellow golf stars. But a closer look at Woods shows that the 15-time major winner is looking incredibly swole.

Woods’ arms completely fill up his short sleeve shirt. And his chest is practically ripping from how tight it’s fitting to his chest.

Fans on Twitter love Woods’ new look.

Difference is Tiger actually looks like he’s in shape https://t.co/jandkRn7Rj — Brandon Whelan (@Brandon_Whelan) December 2, 2021

*more swoll…it’s Tiger he always wins! https://t.co/0yzGMv0oY8 — Samuel W. Schaper (@samuel_schaper) December 2, 2021

TW knows exactly what he doing https://t.co/0qavKA4CGq — ✭Alex DPT,SCS✭ (@SportsDPT) December 1, 2021

Tiger Woods has been out of action since suffering a serious car accident back in February. He was only recently allowed to return to limited golf training and has been hitting the ball with some power.

Woods appears to still be some distance away from being able to return to PGA Tour events, let alone the majors. But that hasn’t stopped some sports books from giving him better odds than some healthy golfers to win the Masters.

We’ve all got our fingers crossed that he returns to the sports he loves.

How soon will Tiger Woods be back on the PGA Tour? Will we see him at the Masters next year?