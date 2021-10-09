Look: New Photo Shows Tiger Woods Back On The Golf Course

Golf fans didn’t get to see Tiger Woods on the course at the Ryder Cup late last month – either as a player or a coach.

Woods continues to recover from the injuries suffered in his single-car accident earlier this year. Team USA Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker said Woods wasn’t at the place in his rehab to walk the difficult Whistling Straits course.

“I think it’s just not a good time for him to be here physically because of where he’s at in his rehabilitation and (Whistling Straits is a) tough course to walk,” Stricker said a few weeks ago.

While Woods might not have been up for walking the course then, it appears he’s taken some strides in his recovery. Earlier this week, he was spotted back out on the golf course with his son, Charlie.

“Tiger Woods was seen this weekend in Florida watching his son compete at a junior event. TW was wearing a sleeve on his right leg and golf clothes on the range with a club in hand. First sighting in quite some time,” Tiger Woods Legion said in a post on Twitter.

It’s been a long road to recovery for Woods, who suffered a horrific leg injury during his car accident.

Thankfully, it looks like he’s progressing well – clearly well enough to get back on the course, even in a limited fashion.

Will we see him back on the course in 2022?