Look: New Video Emerges Of Tiger Woods Swinging Club

Speculation about Tiger Woods‘ future in professional golf has ramped back up this week thanks to an exclusive interview with Golf Digest and a press appearance at the Hero World Challenge.

Interest in his return will only continue to grow after the PGA Tour shared a video of the 15-time major champion taking a full swing on Wednesday.

On the driving range at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas, Woods took a number of full swings with a fairway wood. He appeared to be putting quite a bit of effort into each cut and look fairly comfortable while doing so.

Take a look:

It’s the second time in the last two weeks that a video of Woods swinging a golf club has done the rounds on social media since his February car crash. Both clips have sparked ample discussion about his potential return to the PGA Tour.

Woods addressed those rumors earlier this week. Speaking to reporters at the Hero World Challenge, a tournament that he hosts, the 45-year-old golfer said he was unsure when he would be able to play on the PGA Tour again.

“As far as playing at the PGA Tour level, I don’t know when that’s going to happen,” Woods said. “I’m able to participate in the sport of golf. To what level, I do not know yet.”

The 15-time major champion made similar remarks in a recent exclusive interview with Golf Digest. He also said that returning to the PGA Tour full-time would be unlikely, but that he’d pick and choose the tournaments he wants to play in moving forward.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods said from his South Florida home during a Zoom interview with Henni Koyack of Golf Digest. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Woods might still be a ways away from getting back into competitive golf, but with each passing day, he seems to be getting closer to that reality.

