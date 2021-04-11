The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Is At The Final Round Of The Masters

Alabama coach Nick Saban raising both of his arms.TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs warmups prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Multiple prominent figures in the sports world have been spotted at The Masters this weekend. Nick Saban is in attendance today.

Fresh off his seventh national championship, Saban has been busy with spring practice, but decided to take advantage of a day off by heading to the final round at Augusta. He’s in the crowd today and the cameras found him.

Not surprisingly, he’s wearing Alabama colors.

In addition to Saban, NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick have been at The Masters over the last few days. This year’s projected No. 1 overall pick, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, was also on the scene.

As it stands, Saban might be in line to see a tremendous finish on the course. Twenty-four-year-old Will Zalatoris has birdied the first two holes to move to -9 for the weekend and into second place.

Leader Hideki Matsuyama bogied his first hole to fall to -10, meaning it’s officially game on. Meanwhile, Corey Conners and Xander Schauffele are lurking at -7. Unless Jordan Spieth (-5) can launch a massive rally, we’re looking at a first-time green jacket winner emerging.

You can watch the final round of the 2021 Masters on CBS and ESPN+.


