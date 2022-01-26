Look: Old Tiger Woods Highlight Going Viral Wednesday

It’s been two-and-a-half decades since Tiger Woods began his incredible golf career, and some of his most iconic moments are going to celebrate their 25th birthday this year.

One particularly iconic moment took place 25 years ago today at TPC Scottsdale. During the 1997 Phoenix Open, Woods teed off from the par-3 16th hole – one of the PGA Tour’s moment famous spots. A crowd of 20,000 fans is seated for that hole, which is one of the few that is fully enclosed.

The crowd erupted into applause as Woods made contact with the ball. But after two short hops, the ball went into the hole for an ace, which caused the crowd to roar even louder.

Even the announcers could hardly contain themselves in the original broadcast of the event. One of them could be heard practically screaming in excitement.

🗓️ 25 years ago today… Tiger Woods' iconic ace at TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RJTGjEH6YI — GolfBet (@GolfBet) January 26, 2022

Tigers Woods didn’t win the 1997 Phoenix Open, but the reaction he got at TPC Scottsdale was a sign of things to come. A few months later, he would win the 1997 Masters, kickstarting his legendary career.

There have, of course, been the well-documented ups and downs to Woods’ career.

But he isn’t ready to call it quits just yet. And we’re all waiting for him to make his triumphant return to the majors at Augusta for the Masters this coming spring.

What is your favorite moment from Tiger Woods’ early career?