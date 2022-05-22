Look: Paige Spiranac Drive Video Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac got into the long driving spirit this week.

The 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma has seen a lot of long drives. Spiranac, the former professional golfer turned sports media personality, showed off her driving ability on Instagram this week.

"PGA Championship starts today! Lots of right to left doglegs out there. Here are some of my key swing tips to help hit a draw!

-Close your stance slightly

-Square your shoulders

-Feel like your coming down more from the inside

-Swing out to the right

-Release the club head

-Hold that finish!



Who do you have winning the PGA?" she wrote.

Spiranac has been working on her distance for a while.

The final round of the PGA Championship is set to begin on Sunday morning.

Perhaps we'll see another long drive or two.