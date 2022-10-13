Look: Paige Spiranac Drive Video Is Going Viral Thursday

Before she became a social media celebrity, Paige Spiranac was a golfer, both at the Division I and professional levels.

Spiranac still gets out on the course, and a new video of her showcasing her ability off the tee is going viral.

The clip is part of an advertisement for Club Champion club fitting, which Spiranac is partnering with on a "cheeky little deal," as she says.

Cheeky is a deliberate word choice, considering the skimpy outfit Spiranac is sporting in the video.

That's a pretty solid drive. Spiranac is recognized most often for her betting advice and physical appearance, but she can clearly handle a set of clubs.

You can find more of Spiranac's Instagram content here. The 29-year-old has amassed more than 3.6 million followers.