Look: Paige Spiranac 'Happy Gilmore' Drive Goes Viral

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MAY 01: Paige Spiranac of United States poses for photographs on Day One of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club on May 01, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

It has been over 25 years since Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore was released in theaters, but his golf swing remains popular to this day.

On Thursday, former professional golfer Paige Spiranac shared a video of her "Happy Gilmore drive" on Instagram.

Spiranac's caption for the post said, "What is your favorite golf movie? Love Happy Gilmore but Tin Cup is my favorite."

Although her post has only bene up for an hour, Spiranac has already received over 31,000 likes. Clearly, fans are impressed by her swing.

Here's this Thursday's post from Spiranac:

The "Happy Gilmore drive" isn't exactly easy, but Spiranac's swing looked effortless.

As for the best golf movie of all time, it appears Spiranac's fans cannot agree on that topic.