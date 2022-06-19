Look: Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Message For Golf Fans

Paige Spiranac was right on the money with her pick for the winner of this year's U.S. Open.

Last week, Spiranac, an ambassador for PointsBet, chose Matthew Fitzpatrick as her projected winner this weekend. Earlier today, Fitzpatrick made her look good, wrapping up the first major title of his career.

Spiranac's winning bet came the same week she was named the "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Maxim Magazine. When her colleague Teddy Greenstein pointed this out on Twitter tonight, Spiranac had a quick response ready.

"Guess you can be sexy and smart. Who knew?" she said.

Quite the week for the 29-year-old former Division I golfer. We'll see if Spiranac can keep her hot streak going at the Travelers Championship next weekend.

She'll also have one more opportunity to pick a winner at a major when The Open comes around in July.