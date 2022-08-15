Look: Paige Spiranac Has Controversial Sports Rule Opinion

Paige Spiranac mostly talks about golf, but she has opinions on other sports as well.

Following the news of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. being suspended 80 games for PEDs, Spiranac addressed the topic of steroids in baseball on Instagram Monday afternoon.

After rolling her eyes as Tatis' "excuse" that his positive test was the result of a medication to treat ringworm, Spiranac came out and advocated for Major League Baseball legalizing steroids.

"Let's make steroids legal. I want to see those guys doing superhuman things, hitting home runs," she said. "And while we're at it, Pete Rose and Barry Bonds should be in the Hall of Fame. Simple and easy as that."

The Steroid Era featured some incredible individual feats and was instrumental in drawing fans back into baseball following the 1994 strike.

We're not sure how we feel about MLB just legalizing PEDs, but we have to say it was incredibly hypocritical of the powers that be in the sport trying to crack down and punish players who used steroids after they willingly promoted them and their on-field exploits.

At the very least, Spiranac's proposal would eliminate the possibility of that happening again.