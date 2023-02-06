Look: Paige Spiranac Has Landed A Prominent New Job

Paige Spiranac will be busy this Super Bowl week. She's got a new job for the big game.

Spiranac announced on Twitter this afternoon that she will be part of Inside Edition's coverage of Super Bowl LVII in the coming days.

"Excited to announce I’m the guest Super Bowl correspondent for @InsideEdition this week! Catch me on TV to see all the fun!" Spiranac wrote.

Inside Edition, which debuted in 1989, is the longest-running television newsmagazine in the nation.

This year's Super Bowl is in Glendale, Arizona on the same weekend that the PGA Tour's Phoenix Open--aka the Waste Management Open--will take place in Scottsdale, so Paige should feel totally in her element at her new assignment.

We're guessing she'll also have her usual betting content for PointsBetUSA coming out this week leading up to the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles squaring off on Sunday evening.