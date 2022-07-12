Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For The Open Championship

How are you preparing for The Open? Paige Spiranac is playing St. Andrews on an indoor golf simulator.

The final major of 2022 starts in two days. This morning, Spiranac posted video of her taking a tee shot "at" the Old Course.

"Hitting a tee shot at the Old Course and I’m getting so excited for The Open😍," she captioned the post. "Tiger Woods is playing and loves this course. Do you think he can win?"



The machine says that drive would have gone a shade over 300 yards. Tough to get an exact measurement, but it looked solidly hit.

Spiranac will no doubt have her picks for The Open out either later today or tomorrow. She did accurately predict that Matthew Fitzpatrick would win the US Open, so perhaps you should check her thoughts out before placing any bets this weekend.

The Open gets underway Thursday morning from Scotland.