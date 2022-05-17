Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For The PGA Championship

The golf world, including social media maven Paige Spiranac, is gearing up for the PGA Championship this weekend.

Spiranac released a brief video on Monday night expressing her excitement for the second major of the year, which will take place at Southern Hills County Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"A challenging golf course that is for sure going to produce lots of carnage that we love to see," Spiranac said of the venue.

Spiranac spent the rest of her video discussing last year's PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, who will not participate in this year's event as he continues his mysterious hiatus from the PGA Tour.

Spiranac is a PointsBet ambassador, so her picks for this weekend should be forthcoming today or tomorrow.

The 2022 PGA Championship will get underway Thursday morning and run through Sunday.

We'll have you covered all weekend at The Spun with the latest happenings from the tournament.