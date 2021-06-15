Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For This Week’s U.S. Open

In fewer than 48 hours, the world’s best will be back on the course at Torrey Pines for the 2021 U.S. Open.

Jon Rahm, fresh off of an unfortunate exit from the Memorial, is the favorite to win this weekend’s tournament. He has a great course history at Torrey Pines and shines on the California coastline.

When the tournament kicks off this week there will be plenty of faces in the crowd. One of those will be former professional golfer and social media super star Paige Spiranac.

On Tuesday she shared a photo from the course and asked fans who they thought would come out with the win.

“Excited to be in SD for the @usopengolf!” Spiranac said on Instagram. “I’ll be taking over the @pointsbetusa account on Thursday while I’m at the tournament so make sure to follow there to see all my posts! Who do you think will win this week?”

There’s plenty of hype entering the third major tournament of the year. Rahm might be the favorite heading in, but there are plenty of golfers with a legitimate chance to come out with the win.

Bryson DeChambeau enters as the reigning champion and is a threat to post back-to-back U.S. Open wins. Of course, Brooks Koepka is also looming as a contender once again as well.

Who will win?