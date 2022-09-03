Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf

Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code.

Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events.

"It's official. As of tomorrow, LIV Tour players will be able to wear shorts," Norman said. "The first league and tour to make it official."

Of course, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour require players to wear trousers during competition.

Spiranac revealed on Twitter that she likes that LIV Golf is now allowing its players to wear shorts.

"Honestly LIV golf allowing the guys to wear shorts is cool," Spiranac said. "Hope the PGA Tour does the same."

Spiranac's followers aren't so sure the PGA Tour will do the same.

"They can't now," one person replied. "They'll be accused of copying LIV."

"I think it comes down to are you a fan of tradition or or are you down with change," another follower responded. "I'm fine with whatever LIV does; they'll never be the PGA nor are they trying to be."

Would you like to see players on the PGA Tour wear shorts?