Look: Paige Spiranac Names The Dumbest Rules In Sports

If you're a sports fan with some time to think about the topic, we bet you could come up with some rules you would love to see changed.

Paige Spiranac apparently had time to dwell on what rules she'd love to alter or do away with entirely, and she shared her list of them on social media today.

Spiranac's complaints included a handicapped scoring system in golf ("diminishes the value of the tournament"), the overtime and Tuck rules in football and offsides in hockey and soccer ("dumb and arbitrary").

She also advocated for allowing tennis coaches to sit down and counsel their athletes during matches and for the legalization of steroids in baseball.

As far as that last one goes, Spiranac already made her case for okaying performance enhancing substances last week.

"Let's make steroids legal. I want to see those guys doing superhuman things, hitting home runs," she said. "And while we're at it, Pete Rose and Barry Bonds should be in the Hall of Fame. Simple and easy as that."

Let us know what you think of her opinions, as well as what sports rules you would change if you had the power to do so.