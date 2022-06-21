Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Decision

On Tuesday, it was announced that Brooks Koepka will be the next star golfer to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Koepka, 32, recently made his return to the golf course for the U.S. Open. He made the cut for the weekend, but he was unable to string together four consistent rounds.

While the full details of Koepka's move to LIV Golf aren't out yet, he'll most likely be compensated well for his services.

Of course, Koepka's latest decision has generated a plethora of different reactions on social media. However, none have been more on point than Paige Spiranac's.

"Brooks Koepka going to LIV is not surprising," she tweeted. "He said he only cares about majors and finding new ways to make Bryson’s life miserable."

Spiranac isn't wrong about why this move sort of makes sense.

DeChambeau and Koepka have one of the most entertaining rivalries in golf. Now, they'll get to bring it over to LIV Golf.

The current expectation is that DeChambeau and Koepka will compete in LIV Golf's next event, which will take place in Portland from June 30 to July 2.