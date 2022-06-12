Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Sunday Afternoon's Drama

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

The PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf drama heated up again on Sunday afternoon.

Rory McIlroy won the Canadian Open and took a clear shot at LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman following his win.

"Twenty-first PGA Tour win. One more than someone else (Greg Norman.) That gave me a little bit of extra incentive today," McIlroy admitted.

McIlroy now has 21 PGA Tour wins, while Norman has 20.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is enjoying the drama.

"Rory being shady towards Greg Norman saying he has one more win than him LIV-ing for this drama…I’ll be here all week," she tweeted.

The U.S. Open, which is set to feature players from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, is set to begin next week.

It should be a fun one.